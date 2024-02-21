Alphabet Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

