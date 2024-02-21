Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,869 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 159.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 323,134 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 34.9% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 31,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 15.4% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MARA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 5.44.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

