Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.