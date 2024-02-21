Amalgamated Bank Has $241,000 Stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE:YOU opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YOU. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

