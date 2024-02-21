Amalgamated Bank Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $720.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $46.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

