Amalgamated Bank Has $272,000 Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. CWM LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 1.6 %

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 64.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

