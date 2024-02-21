Amalgamated Bank Has $296,000 Stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gogo were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 1,102.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after buying an additional 997,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 74.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 939,632 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $13,633,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,250,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,369,000 after purchasing an additional 765,720 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 124.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,257,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 697,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

In related news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $885,355.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.12. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

