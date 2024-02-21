Amalgamated Bank Has $312,000 Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $1,138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 15.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,253 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 46.3% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,976 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 8.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $274,666.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,654.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $2,410,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

View Our Latest Report on ARCH

Arch Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $158.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.03 and its 200 day moving average is $157.35. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 32.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

About Arch Resources

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.