Amalgamated Bank Has $335,000 Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCRN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.