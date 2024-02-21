Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 196,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,435,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 300,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,178,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,024,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 49,048 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Insider Activity at Corsair Gaming

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $53,718.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 0.1 %

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Corsair Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.