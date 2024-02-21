Amalgamated Bank Sells 841 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 442.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MarineMax

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HZO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

MarineMax Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of HZO stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $680.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.67.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $527.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

