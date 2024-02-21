Amanda Reid Purchases 68,213 Shares of Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) Stock

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Reid purchased 68,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,918.20 ($13,018.43).
Frontier Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Frontier Energy Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Energy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.