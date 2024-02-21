Amanda Reid Purchases 68,213 Shares of Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) Stock

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Reid purchased 68,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,918.20 ($13,018.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Frontier Energy Limited operates as a clean energy company. It develops the Bristol Springs solar project to produce approximately 114 MW of electricity located in the southeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Superior Lake Resources Limited and changed its name to Frontier Energy Limited in January 2022.

