Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 2,009,208 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $167.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $175.39.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.