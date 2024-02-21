American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,491,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,003 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 30.75% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $63,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QINT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 224.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 109.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Quality Diversified International ETF alerts:

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QINT opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $230.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Profile

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.