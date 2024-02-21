AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AMETEK by 643.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after buying an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,822,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AMETEK by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after buying an additional 1,774,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,746,000 after buying an additional 870,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $174.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

