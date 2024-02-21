Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Raises Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $8.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 74,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

