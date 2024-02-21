Analysts Issue Forecasts for Corning Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Corning in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. Corning has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

