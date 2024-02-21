Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/20/2024 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $130.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $109.00 to $122.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $123.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $92.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – DoorDash had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2024 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $140.00.

2/6/2024 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $113.00 to $130.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – DoorDash had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2024 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $92.00 to $109.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2024 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.5 %

DASH stock opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.45, for a total value of $309,118.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 191,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,846.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,942.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,835,000. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

