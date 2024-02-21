Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,765.50 ($22.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,376.74, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,665.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,504.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280 ($16.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,843.50 ($23.21).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.43), for a total value of £89,525.20 ($112,723.75). 65.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANTO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($24.24) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.52) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.44) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($15.99) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,587.22 ($19.99).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Antofagasta

About Antofagasta

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.