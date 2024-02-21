Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.5% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $181.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

