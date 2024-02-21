Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcellx by 98.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 219.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $67.52.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $987,066.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACLX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACLX

About Arcellx

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.