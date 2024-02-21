Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCT

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.