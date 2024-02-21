Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $107,777,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 159.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after acquiring an additional 922,675 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,938,000 after purchasing an additional 786,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,097,379,000 after buying an additional 771,052 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ARES opened at $132.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $71.36 and a 52 week high of $139.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average of $110.73.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 128.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Profile



Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

