Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Reduced by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,406 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 450.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $259.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.46 and a 200-day moving average of $215.91. The company has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total transaction of $73,895.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,981 shares of company stock valued at $44,610,188. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

