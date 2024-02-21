Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.88

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,300,506 shares changing hands.

Armadale Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 41.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £4.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Armadale Capital Company Profile

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

