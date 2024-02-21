ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,053,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,385 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2,118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,008,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,607,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ARMOUR Residential REIT

In other news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $1,200,331.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

NYSE:ARR opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.32%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

