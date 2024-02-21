Astronics (ATRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astronics Price Performance

ATRO opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.63. Astronics has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth $148,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the third quarter worth $146,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth $118,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Astronics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

