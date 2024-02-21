Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.47

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.47 and traded as high as $19.22. Astronics shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 89,543 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Astronics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $646.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Astronics by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

