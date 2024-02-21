Atlantic Gold (OTCMKTS:SPVEF) Trading Down 0.9%

Atlantic Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SPVEF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 113,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.

Atlantic Gold Company Profile

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.

