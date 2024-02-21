Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,997,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.35% of Atmos Energy worth $211,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,866,000 after purchasing an additional 114,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atmos Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,936,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,999,000 after purchasing an additional 149,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $113.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

