Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Shares Down 0.6%

Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.06 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 71.10 ($0.90). Approximately 174,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 206,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.90).

Atrato Onsite Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,777.50 and a beta of -0.15.

Get Atrato Onsite Energy alerts:

Atrato Onsite Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Atrato Onsite Energy’s previous dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Atrato Onsite Energy

Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile

In other Atrato Onsite Energy news, insider Juliet Davenport purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £12,410 ($15,625.79). Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.