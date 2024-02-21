Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 27,100 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 341.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of PBI stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a PEG ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 2.17.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $871.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -9.13%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

