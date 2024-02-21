Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 923,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 999,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE MUFG opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.59.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.