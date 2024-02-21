Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lion Electric were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEV. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 195.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 231,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lion Electric by 50.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The Lion Electric Company has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $395.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

Read Our Latest Report on LEV

Lion Electric Profile

(Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.