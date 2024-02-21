Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 95,474 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

EGY opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

