Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Lithium were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Lithium by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,664,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of American Lithium in the first quarter worth about $1,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Lithium by 256.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 479,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Lithium in the second quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Lithium in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of American Lithium stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $158.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.64. American Lithium Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

American Lithium Profile

American Lithium ( NASDAQ:AMLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

