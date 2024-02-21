Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $202,000 Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $281,065,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 836.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,222,000 after buying an additional 1,848,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after buying an additional 850,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7,830.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,305,000 after purchasing an additional 837,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Seagen by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,069,000 after purchasing an additional 685,883 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.45.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.45. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

