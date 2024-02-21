Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $199,000 in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,649 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,239 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995,119 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,802,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,923,000 after purchasing an additional 69,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

Infosys Stock Performance

Infosys stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

