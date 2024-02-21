Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $342,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $1,098,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 13.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 14.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 126,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

