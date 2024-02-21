Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 181,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 47,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Price Performance

EPRF opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

