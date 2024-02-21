Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.13% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

