Aviva PLC Reduces Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 86.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,693 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,444,000 after buying an additional 657,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.38.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $297.87 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $335.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.28.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

