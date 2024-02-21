Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $19,509,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 574,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 133,013 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 22,927.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.