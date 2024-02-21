Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $479.00

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 479 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 471.40 ($5.94), with a volume of 37078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473.20 ($5.96).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAB shares. Barclays raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 325 ($4.09) to GBX 529 ($6.66) in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.93) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.42) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 502.67 ($6.33).

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 434.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 407.94. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

