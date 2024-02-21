Balchem Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Balchem in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $157.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average is $133.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Balchem has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $157.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

