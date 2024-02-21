BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah Sells 1,000 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $90,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,919.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dennis Jay Hannah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BancFirst alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $354,640.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $353,800.00.

BancFirst Stock Down 1.5 %

BANF stock opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average is $89.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.11. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 28.26%. BancFirst’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in BancFirst by 43.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BANF

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.