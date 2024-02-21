BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $354,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dennis Jay Hannah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $353,800.00.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF stock opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $104.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 13.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

