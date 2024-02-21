Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 207 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $694.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $581.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.79. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $204.21 and a twelve month high of $746.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.93.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

