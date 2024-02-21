Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.02 and last traded at C$8.88. 2,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.36.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.
