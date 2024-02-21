Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 270 at Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 270 ($3.40) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BARC. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.77) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 229.50 ($2.89).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 163.96 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 148.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 146.83. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 198.86 ($2.50). The stock has a market cap of £24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,352.94%.

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). In other Barclays news, insider Nigel Higgins bought 200,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($350,037.77). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

